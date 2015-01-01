Hillsboro Main Street

Hillsboro, TX

Hillsboro's main street area dates back to the late 1800s and many buildings downtown remain true to their original state. In a town of 8,500, Hillsboro does not have the benefits of large budgets and great resources like other communities, but Main Street has still found a way. In May 2015, Hillsboro's downtown suffered from a 64% occupancy rate. As of January 2018, that number has grown to 91% occupancy and downtown is now one of the most vibrant places in many of the surrounding communities. Downtown is filled with outstanding 4+ star Yelp rated restaurants and has become a draw for flourishing local and regional events. Since 2015 alone, Hillsboro's downtown has been featured in numerous media outlets including Fixer Upper, The Daytripper, Texas Country Reporter, Expedition Texas, Texas Farm and Home Magazine, and numerous other local publications.